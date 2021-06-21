'Mamata Banerjee Govt Will Examine': TMC MP on Calcutta HC Dismissing State Govt's Plea

Mamata Banerjee administration on Monday faced a major setback after the Calcutta High Court dismissed their plea for recalling its order that directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in West Bengal post-poll violence. Ordering the state government to provide all logistic support to the panel, the court warned that obstruction of any kind may invite contempt action. Now, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has responded to the dismissal of the state government's plea on West Bengal's post-poll violence.

Notably, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal had alleged that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Moreover, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) received 3243 complaints till noon on June 10 pertaining to a range of issues such as looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

West Bengal government to examine Calcutta High Court's order

Despite clear instructions in its judgment, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the West Bengal government will examine the order of the Calcutta High Court and then take their steps accordingly as reported by ANI. On Monday, a five-judge bench of the high court dismissed the plea of the West Bengal government for recalling the order passed in respect of a bunch of PILs alleging displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property, and ransacking of places of business owing to post-poll violence in the state.

West Bengal government will examine the Calcutta High Court's order and will take further step accordingly: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

The bench had passed the order on June 18, taking note of a report submitted by the Member Secretary of West Bengal State Legal Services Authority which said that 3,243 persons were reported to be affected till noon of June 10. The Member Secretary of WBSLSA further mentioned that in a number of cases the complaints were referred to the superintendents of police or the police stations concerned but no response was received.

The five-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar, had in its order directed the chairperson of the NHRC to constitute a committee to examine the matter.

NHRC sets up panel to probe complaints of post-poll violence in WB

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted a committee to inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal following a Calcutta High Court order in the matter. In a statement, the NHRC said Monday its chairman Justice (retd) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee to "inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, in accordance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court".

The seven-member committee includes National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja and headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

(Image Credits: PTI)