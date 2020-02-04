Mamata Banerjee Addresses Matua Community, Plays 'Kanshor' To Anti-CAA Song

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was seen addressing the Matua community in Nadia district on Tuesday, February 4. She also took part in a song released by her against the CAA and NRC. With a ‘Kanshor’ in her hand, Banerjee was playing the instrument on stage while the song was sung. Apart from her, prominent TMC leaders like Mahua Moitra was seen standing in the background.

The song denouncing NRC, CAA

The name of the song ‘Adikar' is a Bengali word for 'right'. The song adapts the famous catchphrases that CM Banerjee has used in her previous rallies - 'NRC. Chi chi chi. CAA. Chi chi chi’. The song posted by the CM from her official handle reads, “This country stands for unity, harmony, and togetherness. The Central Government’s NRC and CAA are against this country’s tradition of unity. Not through guns, bullets or fire, let the protests be through poetry and songs”.

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory' recruitment sanction for Bengal

Fond of art, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has also made painting during one of her protests against NRC and CAA. As per the official website of Trinamool Congres, "Over the last few weeks, Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests (marches, public meetings) against CAA and NRC across the State. She has reached out to the people in her unique way – clanking cymbals (‘Kanshore’), clapping hands in rhythm, chanting catchy slogans coined by her. She also made a painting during a protest meeting at Park Circus".

