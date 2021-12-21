Mamata Banerjee Hails TMC's Win In Kolkata Civic Polls; 'victory For National Politics'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hailed election candidates as her party headed for a thumping victory in the Kolkata Civic Polls. Addressing the people, she said that the Trinamool Congress has achieved a "landmark victory" as the people of Kolkata have accepted the party's work. She further remarked that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress and the Left "are nowhere".

'It's a victory for national politics; our landslide victory is due to daughter of the soil'

The TMC supremo also said that her party's win is also a "victory for national politics". This statement assumes significance as the Trinamool Congress is expanding its national footprint and has decided to contest upcoming assembly elections in some states, mainly Goa.

"Of course it's a victory for national politics as well. The other parties also contested but they have been defeated. This is a mandate of the people, by the people and for the people. I think this mandate will help us to work for the development and for the people. We will do more good and work more for the people," she added.

Further speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee remarked that Trinamool Congress' victory is because they are "sons and daughter" of the soil. She asserted that the TMC works "from the ground and not in air" while hailing the capital city Kolkata. Moreover, she added that Kolkata was the safest city and has assured that urban, semi-urban and rural areas will be developed.

"Our party won with a landslide victory since we are sons of the soil, daughter of the soil. We work on the ground and not in air. We do what we say. Look at Kolkata, we have beautified it and it is the safest city. My intention now is to see that urban, semi-urban and village areas will be developed," said Mamata Banerjee.

In a tweet, Mamata Banerjee also congratulated her party candidates for their victory in the Kolkata civic polls. The TMC supremo urged them to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude. In addition, she also thanked the residents of Kolkata for having faith in the TMC and ensuring the party's victory.

