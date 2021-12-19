Mamata Banerjee 'Happy That People Voted Peacefully' After Casting Vote In KMC Polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, December 19, said that she was happy to learn people voted peacefully in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. After casting her vote at the Mitra institute in Bhowanipore, Mamata Banerjee told reporters that over 50% of voter turnout was recorded. However, Banerjee's statements come as three people were reportedly injured in a bomb explosion that occurred in the north-eastern part of Kolkata earlier in the day.

Mamata Banerjee told reporters, "Voter turnout recorded till now is over 50%. I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently".

Polling is currently underway amid tight security and in lines with COVID protocols at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). On December 21, the counting of votes will be held.

Crude bomb explosion during Kolkata civic polls

According to Priyabrata Roy, Deputy commissioner of Kolkata police (Eastern Suburban Division), the crude bomb explosion incident occurred about 200 meters away from the polling station. However, the election process was not interrupted by the incident and following this, a huge police contingent has been deployed in the area. The Deputy Commissioner of Police informed the media, "We have appealed to voters to exercise their right to franchise without fear. The injured man has been taken to hospital".

After casting his vote, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that it is extremely important to ensure peaceful voting as people must step forward to vote without any fear. He has directed State Election Commissioner to make all the necessary arrangements to make sure no state intervention is observed disrupting the peaceful voting process.

The Police have so far apprehended 72 people for allegedly disturbing law and order during the KMC elections. A senior police officer said that a man was held for allegedly hurling bombs in the Sealdah area, where three voters were injured, of whom one was in serious condition,

Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said, "Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon."

