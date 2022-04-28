Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At PM Modi's VAT Appeal; Claims 'shifting Blame To States'

A day after PM Modi called out the Opposition-ruled states for failing to reduce VAT on fuel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Centre for 'shifting the blame.' Banerjee stated that instead of discussing 'real issues' like the COVID-19 crisis, for which the PM-CM meeting was convened, the Centre was shifting the responsibility to other issues. The TMC supremo further demanded that the Centre reduce LPG and fuel prices immediately.

"I want LPG and fuel prices to be reduced immediately. The issue of the meeting (PM Modi's meeting with CMs of all states) was not COVID-19 but this... They will not take up real issues, instead, shift the blame to the states," said Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had also been called out during the meeting had hit out at the Centre accusing it of 'step-motherly treatment'. Thackeray had claimed that the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state.

"Today, the price of a litre of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 24.38 per litre for the Center and Rs 22.37 per litre for the state. Petrol price is 31.58 paise central tax and 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not a fact that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state," he asserted.

PM Modi scathes Opposition on high fuel prices

The war of words comes after the Prime Minister called out the Opposition-ruled states for failing to act on the Centre's request to bring down the exorbitant fuel prices by reducing VAT. PM Modi stated that while the Centre had done its job by cutting the excise duty, states had failed to do their part.

Discussing how the move would help boost 'cooperative federalism,' PM Modi shared how BJP-led states like Gujarat and Karnataka incurred losses running between Rs 3,500-5000 crores each due to the tax waiver. He also called out the names of 7 states, specifically requesting them to do so in the interest of their citizens.

"The Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," said PM Modi.