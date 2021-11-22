Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At BJP Over Tripura Violence, To Raise Issue With PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the alleged violence against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in Tripura claiming that the BJP government was 'bulldozing' the federal structure in the state. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mamata Banerjee condemned the arrest of TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh, claiming that she was arrested 'without any charges'.

"The BJP administration in Tripura is without law and order. Saayoni Ghosh has been arrested without any charges. Tripura is on fire. It is a government of the goons and there is no democracy. The people of Tripura will reply to this," said Mamata Banerjee. "Where's the National Human Rights Commission or the Home Minister or (Article) 355? How many notices have been sent by the Government of India to Tripura? They don't care about the constitution, their only obligation is to cheat people; they will be defeated ultimately," she added.

Will raise issue with PM Modi: Mamata

The Chief Minister also informed that she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a few days and will raise the issue with him personally. Accusing the Biplab Deb administration of 'capturing power', Mamata Banerjee alleged that the issue in Tripura will be raised in Delhi, Mumbai, and everywhere else. "We respect every verdict of the Supreme Court but this government is not listening to even the Supreme Court's guidelines. This is contempt of court. The administration, BJP, and CM himself are defying the Supreme Court verdict," she said.

"I'm going to Delhi today as I've an appointment with the PM the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue & other development issues of Bengal. But all TMC MPs, sitting since morning, haven't been given an appointment. I'm going to express my solidarity." CM Mamata Banerjee added.

Saayoni Ghosh arrested, TMC-BJP clash

A ruckus broke out outside the Agartala Police station on Sunday after Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed during the interrogation of Bengali film actor and TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a lathi charge had to be done by the police to bring the situation under control. The clashes erupted in the aftermath of Saayoni Ghosh's arrest. The TMC leader was arrested under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) after more than 3-hours of interrogation on Sunday evening over her 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu' tweet.

Since the return of veteran leader Mukul Roy to the TMC folds, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into the state. Roy had been instrumental in bringing six Congress MLAs to TMC and later to BJP in Tripura in 2016. His efforts had been instrumental in helping BJP wrestle Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018.