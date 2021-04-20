Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At Centre's New COVID Vaccine Norms, Asks For Alternative Policy

On April 20, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the government has implemented a 'hollow' universal vaccine policy that was announced on April 19. According to this policy, the Centre has liberalised its vaccination drive allowing every person above the age of 18 to get the vaccination from May 1. Previously, only those above 45 were allowed to get vaccine doses.

Denigrating the Centre about its latest vaccine policy, Mamata alleged in her letter:

"which (latest vaccine policy) appears to be hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility by the Central Government at the time of crisis."

She wrote her apprehensions about unscrupulous vaccine and supply mechanisms taking rounds in the market. According to her, the latest vaccine policy does not address major issues like ensuring a stable flow of supply and pricing by manufacturers, price to be purchased by the states, vaccines' quality and efficacy. She criticised the Centre for implementing the said policy with no consideration of disproportionality between production capacities and the nationwide demand for vaccine.

Further, she urged the government to implement a fair, credible and immediate vaccine policy for people in the country. However, the aforementioned grievances should be redressed by the government, according to West Bengal CM.

Ahead of Sixth Phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly Elections has been concluded. The sixth phase of the State Assembly elections is scheduled for April 22. The seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18 per cent respectively.

India's COVID crisis

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.