Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At Rivals, Says 'not Afraid To Face BJP, CPM Or Anyone In Polls'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Kolkata on Thursday urging the citizens to 'save Bengal' from falling into the hands of the BJP. "I fold my hands in front of you today and urge you to rescue Bengal from Danga(riots). Religiously vote for the TMC, you all can do it," said Mamata Banerjee.

Asserting that she will not 'bow down' in front of the saffron party, the TMC supremo stated that she was not afraid, remarking that the game had just begun. Banerjee also went on to ask the BJP to form an alliance with Congress and the CPI(M) in the state, stating that she could 'fight' all of them together like a goalkeeper.

"I don't only speak like the BJP, I work. Let the elections happen, I am not afraid I have read all religious texts. I am not afraid, let the game begin. Let's have a fair play. You can fight with Left and Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick," she stated.

Let's have a fair play. You can fight with Left & Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata https://t.co/ikJyeaTfHU — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Read: Royal Bengal Tiger? 'Cat, Turned Man-eater,' Say BJP Leaders On Mamata Banerjee's Claim

Read: 'Send West Bengal Governor Back; Mamata Winning Polls With 250+ Seats': TMC's Madan Mitra

'I am a street-fighter': Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister also put out a rhetorical statement, saying that trees could be 'nailed', not stones. "If people are confident about themselves, they do not talk nonsense like them. You can nail trees, but not stones. If you try to nail stones, the nail will break. Let all their arrogance break, I appeal to all my people, please save Bengal," said the TMC supremo.

"They do not want to save Bengal. Look at Tripura, how people are being tortured there. You always attack us, over me and my nephew, but what about your son? You abuse the people who protest. I am a protester. I am a street fighter, I will always be with my people. They can release fake news and videos on social media. This can work in other states, but not here. We will stay together. Take an oath of being united, I will work for you so stop BJP. Let the state stay in peace. Only you can stop fake news," she added.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

Read: JP Nadda Addresses Parivartan Yatra; Alleges 'Mamata Ji Cannot Handle Bengal's Culture'

Read: Mamata Alleges 'outsiders' In 5-star Buses Visiting Bengal For BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'