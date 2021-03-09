Mamata Holds Rally In Nandigram, Visits Chandi Temple Day Before Filing Nomination

Just a day ahead of filing her nomination, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addressed party workers in Nandigram after which she visited the Chandi temple. The West Bengal chief minister had earlier announced that she would vacate her seat from Bhowanipore and lock horns with ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari's stronghold Nandigram in the upcoming assembly polls. At the rally in Nandigram on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee gave a rousing speech and also recited a Hindu mantra before her visit to the Chandi temple.

In her address to party workers, the TMC chief invoked the 2007 Nandigram violence which had led to the death of nearly 14 people. Mamata Banerjee stated that she has echoed the voice of the people of Nandigram across the country and apprised them of how brutally people were killed in West Bengal under the Left regime. "Last time I visited Nandigram, there was no MLA. The constituency had been vacated. Your love brings me here," she said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for calling her an 'outsider,' CM Banerjee questioned if the leaders visiting Bengal from Delhi were not 'outsiders'. The Bengal CM was referring to the high-pitched campaign by the BJP for Bengal amid which several union ministers including Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda have held rallies in the state.

"I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was also not born here. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal," she said.

'Will make BJP April Fool'

Without naming her Nandigram opponent - Suvendu Adhikari - Mamata Banerjee claimed that she had made up her mind to contest either from the Singur or Nandigram - the two cradles of anti-land acquisition movement - that catapulted her to power in 2011. She said she decided to contest from Nandigram because of the overwhelming response of the people.

"Those who have sold their souls to the outsiders are insulting the Nandigram land acquisition movement by playing the communal card. Some people are talking about 70:30 ratio (of Hindu- Muslim population). Those doing that are insulting the sacred Nandigram movement which people of both communities fought together. People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held," she asserted.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

(With PTI Inputs)

