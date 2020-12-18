Mamata Banerjee Holds Emergency Party Meeting As 9 Leaders Exit; Prashant Kishor Present

After 9 leaders deserted Trinamool Congress, party chief Mamata Banerjee in currently chairing an emergency party at Kolkata's Kalighat office on Friday. Sources state that top TMC leaders like Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee are present at the meeting along with poll strategist Prashant Kishore. The party has been rocked by a string of resignations triggered by the exit of TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, with Uttar Kanthi MLA Banashri Maity the latest to quit.

9 Trinamool leaders quit in 48 hours

On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation for the Bengal Assembly, which has been rejected by Speaker Biman Banerjee stating that 'date was not mentioned' in the letter. Following his resignation, Adhikari held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal, Jitendra Tiwari, Nityananda Chattopadhyay. Soon after, Asansol civic body chief - Tiwari, who had recently slammed the state government for depriving the industrial town of Asansol of central funds for political reasons, quit the party along with Abhijit Acharya (Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman) and Col Diptangshu Choudhury (South Bengal State Transport Corporation).

This led to a barrage of exits like Rabi-Ul-Islam (Legal advisor of Asansol Municipal Corporation), Aparesh Santra (Vice President of Patashpur-2 Block), Silbhadra Datta (TMC MLA from Barrackpore), Kabir-Ul-Islam (TMC minority cell general secretary) and Banashri Maity (Uttar Kanthi MLA). Adhikari will purportedly join BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on Saturday - at a meeting in Medinipur. These resignations come ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

Reacting to Suvendu's exit, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that 'people who won't get a ticket are going away'. Addressing a public rally, Banerjee lashed out at the saffron party saying that they were 'attacking the TMC', but added, 'TMC is as deep-rooted as a Banyan tree'. Banerjee had deputed Prashant Kishor and several top TMC leaders to placate Adhikari, but it was not fruitful as the Nandigram MLA reportedly eyed the CM post.

What happened between Suvendu Adhikari & Trinamool?

Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts, has been miffed with the growing influence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, resulting in his sidelining. He had been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and had skipped cabinet meetings. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. After the breakdown of talks, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'.

