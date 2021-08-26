Mamata Banerjee Hurrying By-polls To Retain CM Seat: WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in a hurry to hold Assembly by-polls as she wanted to 'cling on to the CM chair'. He raised questions on why elections in 118 municipalities in the state were not being held.

Chief Minister of West Bengal and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee had contested the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, and had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. She now needs to win from another seat through a by-poll within six months of declaration of the results to retain the CM seat. The deadline for her re-election ends on November 5. Banerjee on Monday urged the Election Commission of India to hold by-polls for seven assembly constituencies in the state.

BJP Bengal chief addresses difficulties

Highlighting the troubles faced by people in the municipal areas sans elected councillors, Ghosh questioned, "Why is the Chief Minister in such a hurry asking the CEC's office to hold the by-polls now? At the same time, why are elections to the 118-odd municipalities of the state not being held till now? People residing in areas under these municipalities are facing civic problems as there are no councillors. Municipal polls are held by the state election commission. We have given our opinion on this to the chief electoral officer in Kolkata," Ghosh added.

Mamata Banerjee to contest by-poll from Bhabanipur

It is to be noted that veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the Bhabanipur assembly seat in the month of May, paving way for the Chief Minister to contest by-poll from her former constituency. On the contrary, Chattopadhyay is expected to fight from Khardah where TMC candidate Kajal Sinha succumbed to the COVID-19 virus before the results were even declared.

The election to the legislative assembly was held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases. However, voting for the two remaining constituencies was delayed and was later held on May 16, 2021.

In an interaction with media persons, Ghosh stated that at a time when the assembly election was underway in the state during the month of March-April this year, CM Banerjee had urged the Chief Election Commissioner to halt it midway with a fear of the spread of COVID-19 infection across the state.

