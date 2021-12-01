Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai; Here's The TMC Leader's Hectic Schedule Today

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, has a hectic schedule on Wednesday, December 1. The TMC confirmed that the party chief will hold multiple meetings with various stakeholders throughout the day, including political party leaders as well as industrialists. Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who welcomed the TMC leader to the state.

According to a party release, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will attend a meeting with civil society members on Wednesday. She will partake in the meeting at 1:15 PM at Y B Chavan Centre in Nariman Point. Following this, Banerjee will visit Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence ‘Silver Oak’ at 3:15 PM. Post the meeting with the opposition leader, the CM will head to Hotel Four Seasons in Lower Parel at 5:00 PM to address industrialists at the conference organised by YPO (Young President’s Organisation), a US-based global leadership community.

Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

The TMC chief will meet with NCP leader Sharad Pawar at his residence on Wednesday in a key meeting. The meeting by the two leaders finds significance as Banerjee, who is on a new high after sweeping the West Bengal Assembly elections, looks to put up a political flight at the national level. Earlier in April, Pawar was said to travel to West Bengal to campaign for Banerjee during the state Assembly elections but was unable to do so owing to certain constraints. Both the leaders are keen on engaging the national opposition parties and put forward a fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from this, Banerjee will also address an entrepreneur’s conference organised by YPO. Banerjee on Tuesday had said that she planned to meet with several top industrialists to attract investments to her state. She also plans to invite them to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022.

Aaditya Thackeray welcomes Mamata Banerjee

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Banerjee on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. While speaking to the press, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai." However, Mamata, during the trip, will not be meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is presently convalescing after spinal surgery.

Image: PTI