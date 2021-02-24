Mamata Banerjee In New Attack On PM Modi, Says 'fate Much Worse Than Trump Awaits Him'

With West Bengal Assembly polls round the corner, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Hooghly, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a 'fate much worse than that of Trump awaits Modi'.

Taking the war of words a notch higher, Banerjee said, "Modi and his party by speaking a few lines in Bengali cannot hope to win the elections. As an Indian, knowing a line or two of a few languages in a country as diverse as India is no big feat, and does not make Modi and his party members one of us."

READ: 'TMC Will Win West Bengal Elections easily; BJP's Only Allies Are ED & CBI': Sougata Roy

While making it clear that she respects the chair of the Prime Minister, she stated, "Modi is a liar for making claims that the women of West Bengal are not safe. I would like to ask if women are safe in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states ruled by the saffron party".

'Dhokebaaz and Dhandebaaz'

Replying to PM Modi'sTriple T- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax' remark for TMC, Banerjee continued, "Modi, who called us Tolabaaj is himself the biggest 'Dhokebaaz.. Dhandebaaz'.

READ: BJP Launches 'Slow-Gaan-Pishi Jao' Slogan Against TMC's 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

TMC inducts new members

After the mass exodus witnessed in the last few months, TMC welcomed new members to the party. Actors Saayoni Ghosh, June Maliya, Sudeshna Roy, Manali De, and director Raj Chakraborty were some of the celebrities who entered politics with TMC during the counter-rally.

35-year-old batsman Manoj Tiwari also joined Mamata's camp, and ahead of his political debut, Tiwary had tweeted a link to his political profile on Instagram, stating that “a new journey” will begin today. His Instagram bio reads as ‘Politician, AITMC'.

A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram.https://t.co/uZ9idMW7lD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 24, 2021

READ: Cricketer Manoj Tiwary, 5 Tollywood Stars Join TMC In Presence Of WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

READ: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reaches Nephew Abhishek's Home Before CBI Lands To Probe Rujira