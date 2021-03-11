Mamata Banerjee Incident Video Accessed; 2-min Clip Shows Sequence Of Events At Nandigram

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked during her campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday evening, Republic Media Network has accessed the exclusive video that encompasses the whole incident. The visuals in the clip clearly show that when the TMC supremo was campaigning on the road in Nandigram, the door of her car was wide open and there was a lot of crowd at the location, amid chaotic scenes.

Republic Bangla accesses Mamata Banerjee's incident video

The video shows Mamata Banerjee's cavalcade blaring its horns as it tries to navigate packed and narrow streets. Amid the deafening sounds of the horns and the people, the CM can be seen standing precariously off the car's front passenger seat, her hands folded between the door and its frame even as the car is moving.

A security officer can be seen holding her and the door both. The video briefly pans out as the car passes by, and then heavy commotion ensues, with the incident likely taking place in between.

When the camera next gets Mamata Banerjee in the frame, she is seen wincing in pain, having sat back in the passenger seat of the car, perhaps looking down at her leg.

CM Mamata Banerjee alleges an attack

CM Mamata Banerjee, 66, was allegedly attacked by a "few unknown persons" while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram after having filed her West Bengal polls nomination earlier in the day. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for immediate medical attention. Speaking to the reporters after the attack, Banerjee claimed that no police official was present when "4-5 people intentionally manhandled" her in public. Claiming a conspiracy behind the attack, the CM said no local police present during the program, not even the SP.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/8KVoBOPkHj — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident after the TMC chief's claim, which has led to injuries in her left leg and to her also suffering severe pain in the waist. As per her campaigning schedule, she was originally expected to spend another day in Nandigram.

Top TMC leaders and Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar rushed to visit the injured CM. TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. At the moment, Mamata Banerjee's leg is in a cast, and while her condition is stable, the doctors say she's suffered bone injuries.