Mamata Banerjee Inculpates BJP, EC Of 'incompetence In Curbing COVID-19 Surge'

As India is witnessing grave tussle with COVID-19 pandemic and upon conclusion of the seventh phase of West Bengal (WB) Assembly Elections, Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of being 'monumentally incompetent' and lacking planning to tackle COVID-19 surge. WB CM Banerjee avowed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre of its incompetence in containing COVID-19 upsurge nationwide.

She said that BJP's single motto is to "capture Bengal anyhow". In a virtually organised rally in Shyampukur in Kolkata, Mamata inculpated Central government of negligence towards COVID-19 crisis. She was heard saying,

"The country is facing difficulties because of ignorance, wrong decisions and negligence of the Central government. The government at the Centre is monumentally incompetent and a total failure. They have the single motto to capture Bengal anyhow. In doing so, they ruined the country. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have been stationed in Bengal for the last three months."

Highlighting India's ongoing oxygen shortage situation as hospitals in several cities grapple for medical oxygen for COVID-19, she said,

"There is no planning on how to contain the COVID-19 surge. They have no plans on how to increase the oxygen capacity and vaccination. There is no deliberate attempt to destroy Bengal first instead of handling the pandemic. It is not expected from a Prime Minister."

CM Banerjee further alleged that the Election Commission (EC) and the Central forces are functioning at 'the behest of the BJP'. Pursuant to this, Mamata said,

"Today I feel bad. I still do not believe that all Central forces are bad. But I do not understand why would they support BJP or are being forced to support the BJP?"

'EC has become the parrot & mirror of BJP'

Maintaining that BJP led Central government is incompetent in combating COVID-19 surge and holding EC responsible for rapid spread, Mamata aligned with a recent ruling of the Madras High Court. In the said ruling, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said that that EC officials ought to be probably booked for murder for allowing huge political rallies during a pandemic. He also said that political parties took out rallies despite court orders and that no action was taken against them.

Pursuant to election rallies amid COVID-19 surge, Mamata remarked,

"EC cannot ignore its duty. We insisted the EC to club remaining phases of elections as the COVID situation is intensifying but the commission did not listen to us. We respect EC but sorry to say, does EC deserve the respect? EC has become the parrot amd mirror of BJP.

Chief Minister further accused EC for the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the State because over two lakh central forces were deployed by EC. However, none of them were subjected to RT-PCR testing. She also accused EC of transferring officers and deputing retired police officers-in-charge. She was disturbed with the fact that Superintendents of police ordered polling agents to not leave home on a voting day. According to her "Narendra Modi and Election Commission both are responsible for COVID upsurge."

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first seven phases of the eight-phased State Assembly Elections has been concluded. The eighth phases will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 79.18 per cent, 79.09 per cent and 75.06 per cent respectively.