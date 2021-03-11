Mamata Banerjee Injured LIVE UPDATES: 'CM Responding Well' Say Docs; EC Refutes TMC Claims

Refuting Trinamool's allegations on the Central Election Commission (CEC), the election body on Thursday, pointed out that the EC has not 'taken over day-to-day governance of any state including Bengal'. Calling the attack 'unfortunate', EC said that the incident must be inquired into promptly. Trinamool has held EC responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by '4-5 unknown persons' in Nandigram.

The EC clarified that DGP Virender was removed based on the recommendation its state observers and his removal could not be connected to the attack on Banerjee. Moreover, it stated that ADG (Law & order) was also changed based on special observers' recommendations. Condemning insinuations that the poll dates were decided on the behest of a particular party (read: BJP), EC stated it was not necessary to consult the state government on such transfers as they are temporary measures. Stating that the life and security of the CM was the responsibility of the law and order machinery of Bengal, the EC has stated that an FIR has been filed with the local authorities regarding the 'attack'.