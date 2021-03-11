Mamata Banerjee Injured LIVE UPDATES: 'CM Responding Well' Say Docs; EC Refutes TMC Claims

Quick links:
Dr M Bandopadhya,IPGMER & SSKM Hospital said, " A 6-member medical team re-examined CM again. She's responding well to treatment, improvement of her general well evident. However she still has symptoms related to bony injuries of her left ankle for which she continues to receive treatment."
He added, "Her abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm & right shoulder, CT scan of thorax within acceptable limits. Her left knee reveals some degree of degenerative changes on CT scan. Medical board will meet tomorrow at 11 am & decide further course of action."
Refuting Trinamool's allegations on the Central Election Commission (CEC), the election body on Thursday, pointed out that the EC has not 'taken over day-to-day governance of any state including Bengal'. Calling the attack 'unfortunate', EC said that the incident must be inquired into promptly. Trinamool has held EC responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked by '4-5 unknown persons' in Nandigram.
The EC clarified that DGP Virender was removed based on the recommendation its state observers and his removal could not be connected to the attack on Banerjee. Moreover, it stated that ADG (Law & order) was also changed based on special observers' recommendations. Condemning insinuations that the poll dates were decided on the behest of a particular party (read: BJP), EC stated it was not necessary to consult the state government on such transfers as they are temporary measures. Stating that the life and security of the CM was the responsibility of the law and order machinery of Bengal, the EC has stated that an FIR has been filed with the local authorities regarding the 'attack'.
In a controversial comparison, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, claimed that Mamata Banerjee wants to become Rakesh Tikait - the face of the ongoing farmers' protests against Centre's farm Laws. He added that Mamata allegedly wanted public sympathy by 'shedding tears'. Claiming that she was not 'seriously injured', he said that her injury 'need not be broadcast so widely'. While several BJP leaders have condemned politicisation of the attack on Bengal CM, some have alleged that Banerjee was doing a 'political stunt'.
"Mamata Banerjee wants to become Rakesh Tikait. She wants that by shedding tears, she can get public sympathies. But Mamata's work is done in Bengal. She is not that seriously injured that it needs to be broadcasted so widely," said Vij.
Lashing at the EC, Bengal Health Minister Partha Chatterjee said, "The EC is more responsible than the police (for the incident). We have visited the EC and requested them to investigate. We have decided that on Friday, tomorrow, we will unfurl black flags in every corner of the state from 3 pm to 5 pm - in every district, every block. It will be a silent protest."
Raising doubts on BJP, he added, "The BJP had said that something would happen after the 10th, and now see what has happened. We have our doubts. The EC should find out how this has happened. We have said that she needed security. Mamata will not alter her schedule."
UP DY CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says, " BJP doesn't believe in violence. This is a political stunt. If she thinks she has been attacked, govt is ready for any agency probe. Govt (Centre) has offered her z+ security. This is a failed attempt to gain sympathy."
