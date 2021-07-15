Mamata Banerjee Irked By NHRC, Claims West Bengal Post-poll Violence Report To HC 'leaked'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly unhappy with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for spilling out their observations while probing the post-poll violence in the state. Mamata Banerjee's discomfort has come in the backdrop of NHRC submitting its report to the Calcutta High Court and appealing to the court to order a CBI inquiry into the 'grievous offences like murder and rape' that allegedly took place during the post-poll violence.

As per PTI, CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her disappointment by saying that NHRC must respect the judiciary and it should not have leaked the report on post-poll violence, which was meant to be submitted only to the High Court.

Post Poll violence and NHRC probe

West Bengal witnessed widespread violence which began as the election result trends hinted at a landslide victory or TMC on May 2. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3,243 complaints with regards to the violence including looting, threats, assault, sexual assaults, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

The NHRC submitted its final report on Tuesday before the five-judge bench of Calcutta High Court headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal. Prior to this, the NHRC had filed an interim report on July 2.

According to PTI, NHRC in its report has mentioned that the post-poll violence in Bengal was a manifestation of 'law of ruler' instead of 'rule of law', indicating that the violence was state-sponsored, something which West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also stated after his visit to the violence-affected areas and upon meeting the victims.

"Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in Bengal reflects appalling apathy of the State Government towards the plight of the victims," NHRC Panel mentioned in its report to Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, NHRC team member and National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairman Atif Rasheed had slammed the West Bengal Police and said that the people are scared to even report the incidents of violence to Police. Atif Rasheed claimed that Police is threatening the victims to not file complaints against the post-poll violence.

"Public is scared of Police. Their fault is they voted for BJP. Why Police torture for voting? Police is threatening victims not to file complaints," Atif Rasheed said while speaking to Murshidabad SP on July 8.

"Not many complaints in Malda, but quite a lot of cases in Murshidabad. Victims told us that they were harassed by Police for approaching us (NHRC). For two days, it was being ensured that they (victims) don't reach the NHRC team," Atif Rasheed added.

Calcutta HC raps West Bengal Government

This statement by Rasheed came after the Calcutta High Court rapped the state police on July 2 and directed them to register the cases of all victims of the post-poll violence. The five-judge bench of acting chief justice Bindal and justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar had also asked the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government to ensure medical treatment of all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they do not have ration cards. The bench also ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary to collect and preserve all documents related to the incidents.

As the NHRC complained of intimidation and assault during its investigation, the High Court had also issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court proceedings against DCP South Kolkata Rashid Munir Khan for failing to prevent obstruction to the team of the NHRC. The West Bengal Government then challenged the Calcutta High Court's order asking the State Police to register cases of all victims of post-poll violence.

The High Court has ordered a DNA test on the body of victim Abhijit Sarkar after his brother Biswajit Sarkar reportedly couldn't identify the body. According to Biswajit Sarkar, his brother was dragged by TMC by cable wire leading to his death on May 2 as the election trends indicated TMC victory. He also alleged the TMC supporters attacked and vandalised their house and the local BJP office which was located nearby on May 2. Biswajit Sarkar said that the incident took place shortly after the local TMC candidate, Paresh Pal, was declared the winner in the assembly polls. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 22.