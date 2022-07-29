BJP's Amit Malviya Makes Big Claim On Bengal Cash Scam, Hints WB Govt's Action Not Enough

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya has raised serious questions over the SSC recruitment scam case on Friday, alleging that instructions pertaining to appointments were issued from the Chief Minister's Office. Moreover, he questioned TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for not sacking Paresh Adhikary from her Council of Ministers despite the registration of an FIR against him. An MLA from the Mekliganj seat, Adhikary is in charge of the School and Higher Education portfolio.

Amit Malviya opined, "After over 50 crore cash, gold, jewellery, property papers and foreign exchange was recovered from Partha Chatterjee's close aide's home, Mamata Banerjee had no option but to sack him from Ministership as well as party positions. However, Paresh Adhikary who is the MoS Education continues to be in her Cabinet. Even though the Calcutta High Court had ordered the cancellation of an illegal appointment of his own daughter and asked salary to the tune of 41 months-equivalent to be refunded. So, the scam is happening right within her Cabinet."

He alleged, "The person responsible for it despite having an FIR against him continues in the Cabinet. Sacking of Partha Chatterjee is a face-saver for Mamata Banerjee. She must explain why Paresh Adhikary continues to be in her Cabinet and why no action has been taken against him. The truth is that Mamata Banerjee is the kingpin of this scam and the investigation will soon reach her doorsteps. Because several orders were sent from the CMO. File movements have happened from her office. Instructions have gone from Mamata Banerjee to include people in the list of appointments without following due process."

The rot of SSC Scam is so deep that Calcutta HC had to cancel illegal appointment of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of Paresh Adhikari (an FIR has been filed against him), who is the MoS Education in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. Why has he not been sacked?



Will Mamata Banerjee explain? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 29, 2022

Partha Chatterjee in ED custody

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs.20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

While Chatterjee was sent to ED custody till July 25, he was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. After hearing arguments from both sides, a special court on Monday sent both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody for 10 more days, i.e until August 3. But it directed the Investigating Officer to not inflict torture on the accused persons and to arrange their medical examination after 48 hours.