'Mamata Banerjee Is PM Modi's Middleman, She Has Sided With BJP': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and accused her of colluding with the BJP and siding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also alleged that her opposition to the Congress party is because she is becoming the middleman of Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Congress leader Chowdhury said, “Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. She is becoming a middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He went on to add that Mamata Banerjee participated in a key meeting of the opposition parties to unite against the BJP, however soon after ED targetted the TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, Mamata changed her tone and started speaking against Gandhis and the Congress party.

“When Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of opposition parties in August, Mamata participated but soon after, Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning. PM Modi does not want the opposition to get stronger. It looks like they had an agreement that ‘Delhi yours, Kolkata ours’ otherwise she would not have spoken useless things about Congress,” added the Congress leader while speaking to ANI.

The Congress leader's attack on the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee came after the party's mouthpiece, 'Jago Bangla,' stated that Mamata Banerjee should be the face of opposition and not Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Banerjee should be seen as the next PM contender against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The editorial also claimed that Congress had lost its relevance, claiming TMC as the real opposition to the ruling BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee slams Congress says voting for Congress same as pressing NOTA

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday argued that voting for the Congress and Left Front would be no different than pressing the NOTA button. His statement came as he sought votes from the people ahead of the October 30 bypoll.

He also criticised the BJP for "throwing by-elections" on two of the four seats up for election. Banerjee, speaking at a rally in Gosaba, South 24 Parganas, said that while bypolls were required here and in Khardah following the deaths of two TMC candidates, the situations in Shantipur and Dinhata were different.

"Winning BJP candidates Jagannath Sarkar (Shantipur) and Nisith Pramanik (Dinhata) resigned as MLAs even after being elected by people. They dishonoured the verdict of people to retain parliamentary berths. The BJP is seeking votes again in those two seats. They will be rejected by people, he claimed, as reported by PTI.

