Mamata Banerjee Issues Fiery Statement As Mukul Roy Rejoins TMC; Says BJP Threatened Him

Mukul Roy, BJP's erstwhile national vice president, has returned to his former party Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the party Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee reinducting Roy on Friday. While welcoming her ex-aide back to the party fold, Mamata Banerjee said Mukul Roy has come back to his old party. Mamata Banerjee, expressing approval on her ex-aide's return, has said that more people will return in the future, in what turned into a fiery press conference.

"Mukul Roy has come back to his own Party. TMC has come back consecutively 3rd time with people's mandate. Mukul Roy's decision to come back is a very good decision. He was not well in BJP, it is good for him to come back to the party," Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking highly of her confidante returning, she pointed out that Mukul Roy did not make any bitter remark against TMC, while he was in the BJP.

Targeting the BJP, Mamata Banerjee also said, "TMC is not at all responsible for Narada & Sarada Scam; on the other hand BJP is corrupt, where does the vaccine money go?"

Will Mukul Roy get an immediate post on his return to TMC? Mamata Banerjee answers

While asserting that his post will be decided in the future, the West Bengal CM said Mukul Roy will play an important role in the state. "He will play an important role, the role he played earlier. His post will be decided later. More People will join TMC," Mamata Banerjee said while adding that TMC will reveal further information in the future.

Hinting that TMC's doors are open for the rebel members who switched to BJP, she said the TMC will not hold any grudges against them. "We will not consider those who criticised the party with bitterness during the election," she said.

According to reports, Mukul Roy was seemingly miffed for not being given the post of Leader of the Opposition. He had been absent in an important organizational meeting of the BJP and his silence on the post-poll violence had set the rumour mills abuzz. He had lost his own Legislative Assembly election, following which he posted a tweet saying 'he would always be a BJP soldier.' Multiple other leaders including Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu and Dipendu Biswas have publicly expressed a desire to rejoin the Mamata Banerjee-led party after the election results.