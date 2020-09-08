Mamata Banerjee Junks 'fake News' On Banning Durga Puja, Dares Rivals To Prove Charge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indirectly dared her political rivals, without naming anyone, to prove the legitimacy of certain posts on social media Tuesday. During the felicitation of police at Nabanna Sabhaghar, Banerjee slammed fake posts which claim that Durga puja will be banned by her government.

"Certain IT pages are spreading fake news that the government has banned Durga Puja. If you can prove it, I will hold my ears and do sit-ups in public," the CM said. She also went on to ask, without naming anyone, that will they do the same if they cannot prove the allegations.

READ | Bengal Guv Dhankhar Asks Mamata Banerjee To Clarify Stance On Rs 2000 Cr Pandemic Purchase

READ | 'Only 25% In State Appeared For JEE Exam Due To COVID-19': Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre

The Trinamool supremo spoke about a certain post on Facebook which stated that curfew will be in place from the night of Panchami during Durga Puja. The post was publicly marked as a Fake Post by West Bengal Police on social media.

A rumour regarding Durga Puja is being spread through WhatsApp. No such decision has been taken. Please do not forward this message. It’s fake. Action is being taken#FakeNewsAlert pic.twitter.com/txQB4fghJi — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) September 8, 2020

“I am asking police to find out these people who purposely spread fake news and will make them hold their ears and do sit-ups. Only fake news is being spread to destroy communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Kali and Durga or Hanuman are talking about puja?” added Mamata Banerjee in her attack against rumourmongers.

Rumours that a lockdown will be imposed from 'Panchami' or the first day of Durga Puja, which will continue throughout the night was observed on social media. This would mean that no one would be allowed to venture out, especially for pandal hopping at night during the five-day festivities. However, Mamata Banerjee rested all rumours by stating that no meeting on Durga Puja was even conducted.

(PTI photo)

READ | Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi; Expresses 'anguish Over GST Imbroglio'

READ | Almost 10 Crore People In West Bengal Covered Under Khadya Sathi Scheme: Mamata