Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee Keeps Herself Busy By Painting At Dharna Against EC's Campaign Ban

After CM Mamata Banerjee decided to sit on a dharna in an attempt to protest against the ban imposed on her by the EC, the TMC chief was seen painting

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Twitter-ANI

Twitter-ANI


After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna in an attempt to protest against Election Commission's ban on the TMC supremo for 24 hours, she was seen painting in Kolkata to pass her time during the protest. This latest development comes after the EC barred her for 24 hours from campaigning for West Bengal elections in any manner from 8 pm on April 12 to 8 pm on April 13. 

Bengal Elections 2021: EC imposes a ban on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

The EC's action was in reference to the notices issued to the WB CM pertaining to her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The poll body ruled that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". Moreover, it advised her to desist from making such statements during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Terming it as a "black day" for democracy, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed on Twitter that the "EC stands for Extremely Compromised". Banerjee announced that she will sit on a dharna at the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday from noon in protest of the campaign ban. 

READ | Adhir Ranjan writes to CEC; asks him to instruct masses to follow COVID norms amid polls

Here are some of Banerjee's remarks which attracted the EC's ire: 

Minority vote appeal- Speech at Tarakeswar dated April 3

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger".

Allegations against Central Armed Police Forces: Speech at Cooch Behar dated April 7

"And if CAPF creates disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and gherao them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don't waste your waste. If you engage yourself only in restraining them they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of the BJP. And your plan will be that you are not scared if they try to intimidate you coming to your village on one hand, on the other hand, you just talk to them. Talking to them will be tantamount to restrain them. You don't have to gherao them literally."

(Image: Twitter-ANI)

READ | Bengal records 4,511 new COVID cases, highest one-day spike since pandemic began
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 13.4.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Resul
READ | 'Your sad epitaph!': Parties react to Mamata Banerjee's 24-hr ban over 'provocative speech
READ | EC bars Rahul Sinha from campaigning; issues notices to Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND