Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state's Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal said 'it takes guts to fight elections after insulting people of UP'. The statement from Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur constituency competitor came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo announced that she will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from UP.

BJP slams TMC Chief over 2024 Lok Sabha elections decision:

"It takes guts to fight elections, Mamata lacks courage. She had previously insulted people of UP. Mamata has insulted people from UP the most. Akhilesh Yadav knows Mamata insulted UP people in march 2021. The National ambition of Mamata is beyond her reach. She can't take the truth, hence she blocked the WB governor. Akhilesh will regret calling Mamata to UP to campaign. Mamata must teach TMC members how to read and pronounce the national anthem," added Priyanka Tibrewal.

TMC to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from UP

After getting re-elected as the TMC chairperson on February 2, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. She further urged all regional parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 polls.

Mamata Banerjee extends support to Akhilesh Yadav:

Extending her support to Samajwadi Party, she said, "I am not going to contest Uttar Pradesh Election this year but will support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 8, 2022."

Mamata Banerjee-West Bengal Guv tussle

The ongoing tensions further escalated after TMC President blocked Governor Dhankhar on Twitter over his repeated ‘unethical’ statements and ‘continuous disturbing tweets.’ After which, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar released a statement and informed on his Twitter handle, that he had sent a message to CM Banerjee on WhatsApp, where he again emphasised the importance of dialogue and called for 'mutual regard and respect. The Governor's tweet revealed that the message was sent at 10:25 am on January 31, and has been read by the CM.

Later, the Governor again criticised media on Wednesday for not questioning CM Banerjee’s claims and allegations against him and asserted that TMC supremo’s allegations against him stand no ground.