Mamata Banerjee Lambasts EC Over 'ignoring BJP's Actions', Says 'Don't Care About Notices'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been served a notice by the Election Commission for her remarks on the CRPF, on Friday came forward to assert that she 'does not care' about the notices and will 'not stop' with her remarks till the force stops working for the Bharatiya Janata Party. She went forward to call out the EC for not serving notices to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks, and for 'violating the Model Code of Conduct', and instead, serving her notices.

Banerjee said, "I will continue speaking about the interference by CRPF till it stops working for the BJP, and once that it is done, I will salute it. I do not care about the EC's notices."

Outlining that the PM campaigns every election day, she questioned the EC, "Is that not a violation of MCC, why is he not being served notices? I am also going to hold campaigns on election days because the PM is doing so."

Mamata Banerjee served notice

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday served another notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, for her remarks on the Central reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel on March 28 and April 7 and she has been asked to explain her statements by April 10.

The TMC supremo had targeted the CRPF personnel during her election campaign on April 7 in Cooch Behar and had called for the CRPF personnel to be gheraoed wherever they are deployed for security during the elections. On March 28, in a television interview, Mamata Banerjee had criticised the CRPF force for allegedly intimidating women voters and not allowing them to cast votes.

In its notice to Mamata Banerjee, the EC said that the TMC supremo had constantly berated and demoralised the CRPF forces who often helped governments in restoring law and order. The EC also noted that Mamata Banerjee inciting women voters to target the CRPF personnel was far more discouraging and noted that it was extremely unfortunate for political battles to be fought in such a manner rather than in the campaign trail. The EC also remarked that the TMC chief was not realising that she was wedging a divide between the state police force and the CRPF personnel with her remarks and that it was bound to have serious consequential damage even after the elections were concluded.

The EC's notice to Mamata Banerjee on Friday is the second such served to the TMC supremo in a space of 2 days.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is all set to hold the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10.

