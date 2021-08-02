Mamata Banerjee Launches 'Khela Hobe Scheme', 'immortalises' TMC's 2021 Poll Slogan

In a bid to 'immortalize' Trinamool Congress' 2021 assembly elections' slogan, party supremo and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, addressing a crowd at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday, said that August 16 will be celebrated as the 'Khela Hobe Diwas' every year. She also announced a scheme under the same name- the 'Khela Hobe' scheme, as part of which the West Bengal sports and youth affairs department will hand more than one lakh footballs to various sporting clubs.

"The 303 clubs under IFA (Indian Football Association) are being given 10 balls each, and Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan, and East Bengal are being given 100 balls each as a token," she said and added that Gram Bengal is being given one lakh balls.

Khela Hobe Diwas

Talking about the 'Khela Hobe Diwas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested the IFA if it could arrange the event. She highlighted that those teams taking part in the event- IFA teams as well team of rural Bengal are being given 10 balls, along with Rs 15,000 to meet their expense during the game.

Pointing out that Mohun Bagan is taking part in the Indian Super League, the Chief Minister exuded hope that even East Bengal will be a part of the professional football league soon.

On July 6, Mamata Banerjee announced that that the state will celebrate a Khela Hobe Diwas as people appreciated the 'Khela Hobe' slogan. After the announcement, as per reports, a war of words emerged between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The words 'Khela Hobe' gained prominence during the recent assembly polls in West Bengal. Main political parties in the fray, mainly TMC and the BJP had exchanged words on multiple occasions. The Bengali words translates into 'game on'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly used the slogan against the BJP who were the main contender against the TMC during recent polls.

West Bengal elections

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won a landslide victory in the assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data had stated that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP won 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. Independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.