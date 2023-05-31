Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest In Kolkata Against Mistreatment Of Wrestlers, Demands Justice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest in Kolkata on Wednesday against the alleged mistreatment of wrestlers in New Delhi. The wrestlers had attempted to march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building at Jantar Mantar but were reportedly manhandled. Banerjee joined the rally, which started at Hazra Road and concluded at Rabindra Sadan, holding a placard that read "We Want Justice."

Accompanied by former women footballers Kuntala Ghosh Dastidar and Shanti Mallick, as well as ex-soccer players Alvito D'Cunha, Rahim Nabi, Dipendu Biswas, and other sports personalities and common people, Banerjee participated in the 2.8-kilometer rally in her own constituency of Bhabanipur. The rally was organised by the sports department to show support for the protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, who has been accused of sexually harassing multiple female grapplers. Banerjee expressed solidarity with the wrestlers, condemning the violence they faced and stating that it has tarnished the country's global image. She urged them to continue their movement.The protest aims to draw attention to the alleged mistreatment and bring about the arrest of the accused former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

This protest comes after the wrestlers, including notable names such as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, along with their supporters, had reached Haridwar to symbolically immerse their medals in the holy river Ganga. However, they were convinced by so-called farmer leaders not to do so. Prior to Banerjee’s Kolkata rally, the wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since April 23, demanding the arrest.West Bengal CM had previously, expressed her condemnation of the treatment faced by protesting wrestlers in Delhi. In a recent tweet, she criticised the Delhi Police for their handling of the situation, particularly regarding the detention of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia.

Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 28, 2023

The athletes were detained for violating law and order by breaching the security cordon while attempting to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat.'