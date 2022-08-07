Mamata Banerjee Leaves NITI Aayog Meeting Midway Citing Cyclone Situation In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left the NITII Aayog governing council meeting midway on Sunday, citing the cyclone situation in Kolkata. Banerjee attended the first half of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, Delhi. Chief Ministers from across various states and Lieutenant Governors were present for the session-- the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before heading to the airport, Mamata Banerjee conveyed her points concerning the MGNREGA scheme and the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain essentials. Her car was spotted while leaving the premises at around 2 PM, on the way to the airport.

Barring Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all heads of state were present at the brainstorming session, prior to Mamata Banerjee's exit.

NITI Aayog governing council meeting

Several other important issues, including presentations on the National Education Policy (NEP) are being discussed in NITI Aayog meeting. The government is also expected to take up crop diversification, including the country's goal to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil. This assumes significance given that India imports nearly 65% of its edible oil requirements, which places significant dependence on an important part of the country's diet.

“The agenda of the meeting, interalia, includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy–school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–higher education; and urban governance,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The last meeting of the Governing Council was held in July 2019 and in 2020, the annual meeting was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is attended by Chief Ministers of all the States and Union Territories, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog, and Union Ministers as Special Invitees. The Prime Minister is the chairperson of the government's apex policy think tank.