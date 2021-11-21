Mamata Banerjee Likely To Hold Talks With Oppn In Delhi On Nov 22 Ahead Of Parl Session

Ahead of the Parliament session this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit the national capital from November 22 to November 25, 2021. Her visit to Delhi which is considered significant before the winter session of the Parliament begins on November 29 will include discussions with opposition leaders on the strategies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the agrarian laws on centre stage.

Meanwhile, this is her second visit to Delhi after the Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal assembly polls. Earlier she came to the national capital in July and met several political leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress leader Anand Sharma, and many others.

With the Centre's announcement being a major topic of discussion, the Bengal Chief Minister is also likely to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss various issues including farm laws, BSF jurisdiction extension, and others.

TMC on the repeal of farm laws

Earlier, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wholeheartedly congratulated the farmers after the announcement of PM Modi regarding the repealing of farm laws. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight."

TMC looking forward to strengthening itself before the Assembly elections

Ever since the Trinamool Congress made a major comeback after a stunning victory in the Bengal elections, the party is now looking forward to holding major discussions with opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Apart from that, several senior TMC leaders are now campaigning outside the state including Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura and Mamata Banerjee in Goa.

During her visit in July, she spoke on the same and said, "We discussed the unity of the opposition. It was a very good meeting, a positive meeting. To defeat the BJP, everybody needs to come together. Everyone will have to work together."

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)