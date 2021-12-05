Mamata Banerjee Likely To Visit PM's Constituency Varanasi In January To Support Akhilesh

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2022, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi in the month of January amid speculations suggesting that her party TMC will extend support to Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Didi would visit Varanasi probably around the second week of January. TMC is holding meetings and deliberating on how to strengthen itself in Uttar Pradesh. As far as party chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to Varanasi is concerned, we have not finalised the dates. We were planning to organise her visit in December, but owing to her previous engagements, we could not get the dates," TMC leader Laliteshpati Tripathi said.

He added, "Didi has already said in Delhi that if Akhilesh Yadav needs our help, we are ready to extend help. The gesture of senior SP leader Jaya Bachchan seeking votes for the TMC during the West Bengal Assembly elections will be reciprocated in Uttar Pradesh."

Laliteshpati Tripathi, who is the former vice president of the state Congress and great-grandson of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kamlapati Tripathi, along with his father Rajeshpathi joined the TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri on October 25.

BJP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

(With PTI Inputs)