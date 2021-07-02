Mamata Banerjee 'likes To Politicise Every Issue' Says Adhikari Ahead Of WB Budget Session

After a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of politicising every issue and being abusive towards the Central Government. This came ahead of the budget session of the state assembly starting from July 2.

Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee Ji is the Chief Minister as well as the health minister of the state. She likes to do politics on every issue and blaming BJP and PM Modi on every issue is her old habit."

Speaking on the meeting with the Health Minister, Adhikari informed, "We have given a report to the Union Health Minister on the fake vaccines being distributed in the state and the Bengal government also has sent an interim report to the Health Ministry in this matter."

"Union Health Minister told me that State Government has sent an interim report. A copy will be sent to me. There's only one vaccination portal - CoWIN. But West Bengal government launched its own Benvax portal. I complained. Minister accepted it and ordered an inquiry", he added.

On June 26, Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding a central agency probe into the alleged Kolkata vaccine scam where a 28-year-old has been accused of duping people into a fake vaccination camp by masquerading as an officer of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). In his two-page letter, Suvendu Adhikari expressed concern over the health and safety of the citizens who had been administered the fake jabs alleging that the 'vaccination camps' by the KMC had been publicized through TMC's trademark 'blue and white balloons.

Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah

Adhikari on Thursday had meetings with BJP leadership including Home Minister Amit Shah as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence in the state during the budget session of assembly starting from July 2. It will be the first such session ever since the results of assembly polls on May 2. As per reports, Adhikari briefed HM Shah regarding the prevailing situation in West Bengal. Adhikari also met the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to discuss legal issues.

