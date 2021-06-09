Mamata Banerjee Makes Her Move As Congress Flounders; Pitches 'Union Of State Governments'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a unified response of the state governments with non-BJP governments to opposing the Central Government. The West Bengal CM on Wednesday opined that there should be a union of state governments" to counter the Central Government.

"To save democracy, I would request all of the Opposition to come together to save India. In the federal structure, there should be a union of the state governments of such a nature that if any state is being harassed, other states can also fight alongside," Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, CM Mamata Banerjee met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait who has been at the helm of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws. Tikait had traveled to Kolkata to garner support from the CM, in his fight to repeal the farm laws passed in the parliament in 2020.

Extending her support to the farmers' protest, Mamata Banerjee also demanded that the farm laws be withdrawn. She alleged that the "Central Government did not bother to speak to farmers for the last seven months".

Mamata Banerjee even so far as to mention the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and sought action - specifically a joint letter by CMs for the repeal of the farm laws - so that the parties benefit in the next elections. Mamata's move come as the Congress suffered the loss of Jitin Prasada, who has jumped ship to the BJP even as the party is in unending turmoil and a spiral in terms of its performance in elections.

Centre vs West Bengal government

Mamata Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the Central Government on a number of issues. The two factions fiercely contested in the West Bengal assembly polls with both of them bettering their performances, however, Mamata Banerjee led incumbent Trinamool Congress, taking the polls by a storm, registered a landslide victory (though she lost her own election against Suvendu Adhikari). The West Bengal polls saw numerous incidents of political mudslinging between the two. Moreover, the rivalry between the two has magnified after the Cyclone Yaas review meeting between PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee. PM Modi had visited Odisha and West Bengal chronologically on May 28. After having met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, the prime minister visited West Bengal. However, the prime minister was made to wait by Mamata Banerjee who arrived late with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, submitted her report to PM Modi, demanding Rs 20,000 crores for Cyclone Yaas damages, and left after the brief meet.

Thereafter, the chief secretary was called to Delhi by the Central Government. To this, the Chief Secretary resigned from his post and Mamata Banerjee made him her chief advisor, triggering not only a political row but also action against the bureaucrat.