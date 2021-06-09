Mamata Banerjee Makes Huge 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Remark & Eyes Leading CMs at Tikait Meet

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at around 3 pm in Kolkata to deliberate on issues involving agriculture, health, education and the local farmers. During the meeting with Rakesh Tikait, the West Bengal CM & TMC supremo said that all the Chief Ministers will discuss sending a uniform letter on the farmers' movement so that the political parties benefit in Lok Sabha Elections.

Mamata Banerjee said, "All the CMs will discuss sending a uniform letter on the movement so that political parties benefit in the Lok Sabha election. This was discussed in the meeting."

Mamata Banerjee added, "Farmers' protest is going on from last year but the government has not talked about to the agitating farmers since January. Why did the government forcefully implemented the bill? We demand the contentious farm laws to be rolled back."

Before Rakesh Tikait-Mamata Banerjee meeting, BKU leader says Bengal farmers don't get MSP

Ahead of the meeting with the West Bengal CM, the BKU leader had said that the farmers in the state don't get a Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tikait had further said that he will talk to Bengal farmers and urge them to write a letter to the Centre so that they can get a good price for their crops.

Rakesh Tikait had said, "We will also urge the West Bengal government to write a letter to the Centre against the three new farm laws and if they already wrote then they should send the reminder to the government because these laws will bring loss to farmers. The Centre should guarantee that a bill will be passed on MSP so that farmers over here can be benefitted from it."

Remarking that CM Mamata has been very much vocal against the new farm laws, Tikait informed that she had also given her support to farmers' protest. Several TMC MPs had visited the Delhi borders where farmers have been protesting since November last year, he added.

Union Agriculture Minister says ‘clause-wise discussion with farmers’ pending

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre was open for the talks with the agitating farmers and the clause-by-clause discussion on farm laws is yet to take place. While addressing the press during the Union Cabinet briefing, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre has held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers to resolve the deadlock over the 3 contentious farm bills. The Union Minister also claimed that no politician was able to flag an issue by the clause in either Houses of the Parliament.

Narendra Singh Tomar said, “The Central government has always talked in the interest of farmers' welfare, and it is ready to talk with farmers. If the farmers' organisations are ready to discuss options other than the agriculture bills, then the government is ready to talk with them.”

