Mamata Banerjee Makes Massive Charge, Alleges 'HM Instructed Central Forces To Help BJP'

Further sensationalizing the already sensational second phase of the assembly election in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a press conference on Thursday levelled some mindboggling charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party, one among which was the Central forces 'helping' the workers and goons of BJP at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Outlining that there have been cases of violence near the polling booths, she affirmed that one of her party members was beaten up and his arms are fractured. "One day they will have to pay for this. People will answer them", she said, while stating that never in her life she had seen an election like this one.

'There has been cheating, but I will still win'

She claimed that there were certain places where the voters were not being allowed to cast votes. Outlining that there has been cheating, she said, "If you don't allow the people to cast their votes, what will happen to democracy? Having said that, still went on to give assurance of her victory, and asserted, "BJP will not win in Nandigram. I will win 90 percent of the votes. I am confident I will win."

"We have already lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission. I am not worried about winning Nandigram, but I am worried about the Democracy," she added while exuding confidence that the blessings of Ma, Maati and Manush will help her win in the region. READ | Trinamool replies to PM's taunt; says 'No second seat for Mamata, will win Nandigram'

"Why PM Modi campaigning on every polling day"

She also took the opportunity to question PM Modi for conducting rallies on polling days. "If we can't campaign in election areas then why does he address the people with all facilities, including Doordarshan on polling days?," she said, questioning if this was not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, her friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari has brushed off all the allegations of Banerjee as 'drama for media publicity'. Elaborating on the same, he pointed out that it was Banerjee and not BJP who was trying to break the rules, but still, there was nothing wrong during the polls. "There are CCTVs inside, you can check, the voting was peaceful," he stated.

Nandigram and Mamata

Banerjee first created a name for herself in politics during the 1980s by defeating late Somnath Chatterjee from Congress’ ticket in Nandigram in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, when she came up with Trinamool Congress, she picked up the land acquisition issue in Nandigram in 2007 and managed to oust the CPM from power within 4 years.

However, eventually, she chose Bhabanipur as her fort, and left Nandigram to the Adhikaris, only to meet him and fight for the region in the battleground of power in 2021.

