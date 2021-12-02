Mamata Banerjee Meets Gautam Adani During Mumbai Visit; Discusses Investment Opportunities

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Indian business magnate Gautam Adani in Mumbai on Thursday. After the meeting, the Adani Group Chairman took to Twitter and shared that he had discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal with the CM. Gautam Adani also revealed that he had received an invitation from Banerjee to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) and confirmed his presence at the event in April 2022.

Apart from political reasons, Mamata Banerjee's visit to Mumbai is also aimed at attracting investors to West Bengal. "During the visit to Mumbai, the chief minister is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit," a source at the state secretariat had revealed before her visit. The West Bengal government will be hosting the flagship Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022. The event is said to showcase the business readiness and investment potential of the state before the global community.

Banerjee invites PM Modi for BGBS

Last month, Mamata Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi where she had stressed the need to keep Centre-State relations out of politics. Here, she had also revealed that an invitation had been extended by her to PM Modi for the BGBS. "Political differences will remain, but it should not be that there is an effect on the relation between West Bengal and the Centre. Together, State and the Centre should work in confidence. For this, we have invited PM Modi this year to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), he has accepted it. It will be held in April 2022," she stated.

On the political front, Mamata Banerjee met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a bid to form a united front to take on the BJP. Banerjee asserted that no political party could fight against BJP alone, and therefore urged 'parties that can fight' to come together. Taking an open dig at the Congress, she remarked that 'for those parties who can't fight' nothing can be done. When asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force, she stated 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.