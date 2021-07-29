Mamata Banerjee Meets Nitin Gadkari; Discusses Roads, Industries & Infra In West Bengal

In a bid to bring West Bengal back on the list of global investors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been striving hard to improve the condition of the roads, infrastructure, and industry in the state, and for the same, she met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday. The meeting took place as a part of the five-day visit of Mamata Banerjee to the national capital, which is also her first visit after her landslide victory in the assembly elections in West Bengal in the month of May.

After meeting Nitin Gadkari, Mamata Banerjee addressed the media. Talking about her request to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister of West Bengal said, "I requested him for an elevated road in the Digha area. A lot of people reside there, so I thought an elevated road would be a better option as it would improve commutation without leading to the displacement of people." She added, "I also asked for the improvement of roads in some areas that were damaged due to cyclones like Yaas, Amphan."

She also requested a tiered system of road. Justifying her request, she added, "Our state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and northeastern states. So, we need proper roads."

Besides roads, she also made demands for industries in West Bengal. Speaking about the same, she said, "I requested that it'll be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters. "

Calling the meeting a fruitful one, she outlined that Nitin Gadkari agreed to a meeting, and asked her to send her Chief Secretary for the same. The meeting will also have in attendance the PWD Minister and Transport Secretary, apart from the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, she said.

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

A couple of days back, Mamata Banerjee visited 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to pay a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media, on Tuesday, after the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined that it was nothing but a 'courtesy meeting', as per the protocols specified in the Constitution of India.

She pointed out that she had raised two important issues during the meeting. "I discussed the issue of COVID-19 and the need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state," she said, pointing out that PM Modi, during the meeting was in a good mood, and appeared healthy - both 'healthwise and mindwise.'

Apart from meeting the Ministers, Mamata Banerjee has also been paying visits to Opposition leaders. On Wednesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister, who has been on a high horse after her victory against the BJP in the recently conducted polls, met Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Strangely, while she has been accepting that the formation of a third front is on the cards, she has been mum on the topic of the leadership of the said front. Dodging the question before her meeting with the Opposition leaders, Mamata Banerjee said," I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else leads."