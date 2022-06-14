Mamata Banerjee Meets Sharad Pawar In Delhi Before Opposition Meet On President's Election

Ahead of the key meeting of the opposition over the upcoming presidential polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee called on her Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) counterpart, Sharad Pawar, in Delhi, on Tuesday. Having reached Delhi in the afternoon, Banerjee decided to take a detour to visit Pawar before going to her residence.

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Banerjee and Pawar can be seen greeting each other. The TMC and NCP supremos are said to have discussed the opposition's candidate for the race for the President's post.

The development comes after Republic learnt that Pawar has pulled out from the race, even though the joint opposition comprising of Congress, TMC, AAP and the Shiv Sena had given their nod to the NCP chief's name. However, this is not the first time that Pawar has refused Presidential nomination. In the previous Presidential elections held in 2017, Pawar was the Opposition's top choice. However, the 81-year-old eventually pulled out after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#LIVE | Mamata Banerjee meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi ahead of key meet on Presidential Polls.



Watch here-https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/w16oU3hmr7 — Republic (@republic) June 14, 2022

Opposition meeting on June 15

A meeting has been called on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus Opposition candidate. Several opposition parties like Congress, AAP, TMC, and NCP, are likely to attend the meeting and take forward the discussion on the joint candidate.

It is pertinent to note that the ruling NDA has half the votes of the electorate and its candidate could make it through with the support of some independent parties like the BJD, AIADMK and YSR-CP.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to end on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced the date for the Presidential elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the last day for filing a nomination is June 29; scrutiny of the nominations will take place on June 30.

The elections, if required, for the new President, will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.