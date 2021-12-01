Mamata Banerjee Meets Sharad Pawar; Says 'like-minded Parties Should Come Against Fascism'

In her three day visit to Mumbai, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. This comes a day after she met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

After meeting Pawar, WB CM said, "A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against the ongoing fascism. Like-minded parties need to come together against this fascism. Sharad Ji is the seniormost leader and I came to discuss our political parties."

Banerjee further said, "Everyone has to fight together. Everyone will have to form a force against what is going on in the country. I agree with Sharad ji. And we have to win the trust of the people. UPA? What is UPA? There is no UPA. I wish Uddhav ji good health."

Earlier, Pawar had taken to social media immediately after the meeting and tweeted:

Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people. pic.twitter.com/ryrVH2hD6N — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 1, 2021

Mamata Banerjee's Mumbai visit

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30. She is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year. Banerjee has been eyeing to make inroads into western India as TMC aggressively campaigns against BJP in Goa.

Aaditya Thackeray welcomes Mamata Banerjee

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Banerjee on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. While speaking to the press, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai." However, Mamata, during the trip, will not be meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is presently convalescing after spinal surgery.

Image: ANI