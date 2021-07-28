Mamata Banerjee Meets Sonia Gandhi; Declares That Congress Chief Wants Opposition Unity

Mamata Bannerjee's 5-day rendezvous in Delhi is turning enough heads around. On Tuesday she met PM Modi and called it a 'courtesy' visit where she discussed COVID-19 and vaccine supply strategy. On Wednesday she met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath. She is later supposed to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in her inferred bid to unite the Opposition against the BJP on the road to the general elections.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi meets with West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/8aUYctYjMu — Congress (@INCIndia) July 28, 2021

As Mamata Banerjee left Sonia Gandhi's residence after a 45 min meeting she claimed that the conversation was very positive. She hoped that a positive outcome would follow suit after this 'chai pe charcha' session which revolved around politics in general. On being interrogated regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she said all the opposition parties must be united to defeat the BJP. She denied any discussions regarding her being the face of opposition. She said, "We also discussed the Pegasus spyware snooping controversy and the COVID-19 situation." On being interrogated regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she said all the opposition parties must be united to defeat the BJP. She denied any discussions regarding her being the face of opposition.

Is Mamata Banerjee aiming to be the face of the Opposition for the 2024 General Assembly Election?

Ahead of the meeting, Mamata Bannerjee had said 'Sonia Gandhi also wants the unity of the Opposition. Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress.' She added "We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din'." Rahul Gandhi was also present at 10 Janpath, as per ANI.

Banerjee stated that when the general elections arrive, the country will witness a Modi vs Country situation. She stated, "Poore Desh me Khela Hoga. It's a continuous process." On being asked about being the face of the united opposition she said that she was not a political astrologer and it depended upon the situation. She responded," I am a simple worker, I want to continue as a worker. There should be a common platform to work together. All political parties in the opposition must work together. We will all sit together and work something out," she claimed.



Sonia Gandhi also wants the unity of the opposition...Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Delhi pic.twitter.com/5dVIKqvSlS — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Delhi | I am not a political astrologer, it depends on the situation. Today I have a meeting with Sonia Ji and Arvind Kejriwal. After Parliament session, Opposition parties must meet: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on being asked if she will be the face of Opposition pic.twitter.com/k62N7hdldQ — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Mamata targets PM Modi over COVID-19 and Pegasus claims

Mamata Bannerjee on Wednesday also targeted Narendra Modi and pointed out the government's negligence in responding to the fatalities of COVID-19. She said, "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they have not kept a record of the bodies, last rites were denied and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive. Also while attending the press after a meeting with the PM, Mamata had affirmed that she was furious regarding the issue on Pegasus. She said, "My phone is already tapped. If Abhishek's (Mukherjee) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger."