Mamata Banerjee On BSF Jurisdiction: 'Centre Trying To Interfere With Federal Structure'

As opposition parties take their turn censuring the Centre's resolution on the extension of the Border Security Force's (BSF) jurisdiction in three states, West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed it "an attempt to interfere into the 'federal structure' of the country."

The Government of India had recently amended the BSF Act to grant authority to the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a 50 km stretch (up from the existing 15 km limit) along the international border of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

West Bengal CM refutes 'problems' in state's border

Refuting any problems in the state's border areas, Mamata Banerjee said, "About the BSF matter, we have sent a letter protesting the move. Earlier, they had jurisdiction of 15 km, there were incidents of firing in Balurghat or Cooch Behar. Now, they have extended it to 50 km. This is an attempt to interfere into the federal structure of the country."

"We do not have problems in the border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighbouring countries). There is no need to create this confusion. Law and order is a state subject. BSF must look after what they are responsible for and we will have total support for that," she said.

Banerjee was addressing an administrative meeting in West Bengal's Siliguri. The region marks significance with its 60km long and 20km wide corridor connecting the Indian mainland with the country's northeastern region, popularly known as the Siliguri Corridor or the 'Chicken's neck' of India. The Siliguri Corridor has proximity with three neighbouring countries as it shares an international border with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

The West Bengal Chief Minister appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'immediately' revoke the Union Home Ministry's notification that extended the jurisdiction of BJP.

Sidhu blames Centre for 'weakening India's federal system'

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu denounced the Centre over its resolution of extension of the jurisdiction of the BSF, blaming it of "weakening the federal structure by creating a state within a state".

The Punjab Congress President slammed PM Modi administration for "disregarding the democratic rights of the people of Punjab" by undertaking the decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Sidhu expressed fear of "torture, false cases, arbitrary detention and illegal arrests" in the state.

Sidhu took to Twitter and hit out at the Centre as he participated in an all-party meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, held to discuss the BSF jurisdiction issue. The meeting was attended by members of Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Lok Insaaf Party, and other outfits.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI