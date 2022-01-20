Mamata Banerjee Opposes 'draconian' Amendment To IAS Cadre Rules, Writes To PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, January 20, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a second time in less than a week urging him to roll back a proposed amendment in the existing IAS service rules. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has proposed to amend the existing service rules of IAS (cadre) Rules, 1954 to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of IAS officers for Central deputation.

Calling the Centre's proposal 'draconian', CM Banerjee said that the proposed amendment is "against the foundations of our great federal polity and the basic structure of India's constitutional scheme."

"The moot point of the further revised draft amendment proposal is that an officer, whom the Central government may choose to take out of a State to any part of the country without taking his/her consent and without the agreement of the State government...is going to destroy the morale and freedom of the All-India service officers," CM Banerjee stated in her letter.

It should be mentioned here that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had, on January 12, written to the States informing that the Union government proposes to amend Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954.

What is the Centre proposing?

The Centre has proposed that each State shall make available for deputation to the Union government such a number of eligible officers of various levels, to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under existing regulations, adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the state government concerned against the total authorised strength of the state cadre at a given point of time, as per DoPT officials. The proposal seeks to make four key amendments.

The first amendment would ensure that if a state government delays posting a state cadre officer to the Centre within a specified time, “the officer shall stand relieved from cadre from the date as may be specified by the Central government.”

Secondly, it has been proposed that the Centre will decide the actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central government in consultation with state governments and the state should make eligible the names of such officers.

The third amendment states that in case of any disagreement between the Centre and the State, the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the State shall give effect to the decision “within a specified time.”

Fourthly, the proposed amendment specifies that in specific situations where services of cadre officers are required by the Centre in “public interest”, state governments shall give effect to the Centre's decisions within a specified time.

Why is West Bengal against the amendments?

The West Bengal Government feels that the new amendments would destroy the federal structure of the country by giving the Centre final authority on the transfer and placement of IAS cadre and subsequently unparalleled power over states in the matter.

Earlier, on January 13, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her first letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi on the proposed amendments, had stated, "I express my strong reservations to the approach followed by the Central government in proposing such amendment to the Cadre Rules which unilaterally mandates the state government to make such a number of officers available for deputation as prescribed under (the) central deputation reserve."

Apart from West Bengal, the Kerala and Maharashtra governments have also voiced concerns about the Centre's proposed amendment.