Mamata Banerjee Orders Probe Into Left Activist's Death; Offers Job, Financial Aid To Kin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an investigation into the death of a DYFI activist that has triggered a political row in the poll-bound state. She has also offered a job and financial support to his family.

The TMC supremo said the exact cause of Maidul Islam Midda's death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem is done. She had a word with the Left parties and said no police complaint was made in connection with the incident. Midda's family came to know about his death two days later and his family members were not informed where he was admitted. Banerjee said all of this would also be looked into.

"Any death is painful. Family of deceased DYFI member hasn't filed complaint. I have had a conversation with them (family). Truth about death will be known when post mortem report comes. If the family wants, we can provide job andmonetary help," she said.

Midda, a resident of Kotulpur in Bankura district, was injured during a clash between police and Left party members, as they were marching to the state secretariat Nabanna on February 11. Midda was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata for treatment, but he later succumbed due to excessive blood loss, health officials said.

Banerjee said it was important to find out whether Midda had any prior health complications such as kidney ailment. She assured that the Kolkata police would check if he died due to the clashes or due to any other incident.

Activists' death stirs row

The Left front, however, lashed out at the ruling TMC, alleging that their fellow comrade died due to police atrocity. Left leaders said Midda was physically fit with no medical history.

According to Republic Bangla's Anirban, the police personnel allegedly denied rights of Moidul's last remains to his family members invoking a strong reaction from the Left cadres namely the DYFI and the SFI. The two organizations had decided to take out a procession with Moidul's remains in the city. This permission was allegedly denied by the Kolkata Police.

Following this, the DYFI and SFI activists took to the streets, taking law and order into their hands. Shortly after, a scuffle broke out between the police and the DYFI during which policemen were thrashed by the party activists.

West Bengal: Students' Federation of India & Democratic Youth Federation of India workers staged a protest in Kolkata over the death of a DYFI member



"He was badly hurt due to police lathi-charge (during a protest on Feb 11). He passed away this morning," says a protester https://t.co/NsdnQCD1y0 pic.twitter.com/MF03TKMsVC — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

The Left had also called for a 12-hour bandh across the state on February 13, against the Kolkata Police's strong crackdown on their "Nabanna Abhijan" rally.

