Mamata Banerjee Pins Down Narada Case Arrests To Political Vendetta; Confident Of Justice

Speaking to the media on Thursday, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee attributed the arrests by the CBI in the Narada case to "political vendetta". On Monday morning, WB Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and ex-legislator Sovan Chatterjee were taken into custody in connection with this case. Maintaining that she has full faith in the country's judiciary, she expressed hope that justice will be meted out to them.

Lauding the work done by Hakim to ease the woes of people during the pandemic, the Chief Minister revealed that he had participated in the vaccine trials without thinking about the risk associated with it. While returning from the Secretariat on Thursday, Banerjee again paid a visit to Hakim's residence where she interacted with the latter's daughter Shabba Hakim. A day earlier, the hearing on TMC's plea seeking recall of the Calcutta High Court order staying the bail granted to the accused in the Narada case was indefinitely adjourned as the bench could not assemble due to "unavoidable circumstances".

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, 'I am not willing to talk about the matter as it is sub-judice. But the manner in which they have been treated is not correct. This is nothing but political vendetta at play."

The Narada case and subsequent high-profile arrests

Ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, some TMC leaders were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While CBI initially arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, he is currently out on bail. The arrest of Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee propelled a protest from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours.

Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. Granting interim bail to the 4 leaders, the Special CBI court took into account the fact that the agency didn't ask for their custody and the Supreme Court's latest order on the decongesting of prisons. However, the Calcutta High Court stayed the order and sent them to judicial custody till May 19.

(With PTI inputs)