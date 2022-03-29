Mamata Banerjee Pitches Oppn Unity To Beat BJP In 2024; Flags 'misuse' Of Central Agencies

In a fresh development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite for ousting the Modi government in 2024. As per the letter, dated March 27, officially released by TMC today (March 29), the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Banerjee stressed, "Central agencies are jolted into action just when elections are around the corner. It is amply clear that BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance. We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch-hunt. It pains me to see that the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have been consistently flouting the directives of the judiciary." "I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy," she added.

Alleging that the Centre is trying to influence a certain section of the judiciary, she proposed a meeting of opposition leaders as per everyone's convenience to unitedly take on the Union government. The West Bengal CM's criticism of the Central agencies comes at a juncture when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been grilled by the ED in the illegal coal mining case.

Here is Mamata Banerjee's full letter:

TMC-BJP standoff

Mamata Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the BJP ever since the latter made serious inroads in West Bengal. The latest flashpoint between the two sides was the Birbhum violence in which six women and two children were charred to death following the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh who was killed in a bomb attack. After the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe this case on March 25, the TMC supremo announced that her party will protest if the Central agency followed the diktats of the ruling party at the Centre.

While over 22 persons including local TMC leader Anarul Hossain have been arrested in connection with this matter, many BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari have demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal. A day earlier, the state Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as BJP legislators were allegedly assaulted by TMC MLAs when the former demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence. The JP Nadda-led party was riled further as Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay suspended five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for their "unruly conduct" in the House.