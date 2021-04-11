'Mamata Banerjee Politicising Deaths': Amit Shah Fires At WB CM Over Cooch Behar Violence

Union Home Minister and former BJP Chief Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of politicising the killings of four people in Cooch Behar on Saturday as elections of phase-4 were underway. Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of the five people in the clashes while stating that the violence was unfortunate.

Mamata Banerjee had cast aspersion on the Election Commission and the Central Forces by accusing them of working at the behest of the Centre. Responding to her allegations, Amit Shah said, "Politics of appeasement and vote bank even during deaths, Mamata Banerjee has taken the politics of Bengal to a new low."

Five people lost their lives on Saturday in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. Among them was a youth, identified as Anand Burman, who was dragged outside polling booth number 285 in the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi and was shot dead according to a police official. Allegations have been levelled against TMC for his death.

Moreover, four have been killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces who were guarding the booths and the local police have reportedly stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons from the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence.

Over the four deaths due to Central Forces firing, TMC on the polling day itself lodged complaints to the Election Commission accusing the Central Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder". However, it did not speak of the death of Anand Burman.

Speaking on the selective condemnation of violence, Shah stated, "Death shouldn't be politicised. Anand Burman died. We regret his death. But Mamata Banerjee neither spoke a word on him nor offered condolences because Anand Burman is a youth belonging to Rajvanshi samaj. He is not good for her vote bank. This kind of politics is not in the culture of Bengal."

Amit Shah reminded Mamata Banerjee of her provocation to gherao Central Forces, claiming that her provocative statements from Sitalkuchi were responsible for the deaths of the four people who were killed while the Central Forces were surrounded.

"Had you not made those provocations, those four youths wouldn't have attacked the CRPF personnel. You provoked them," Amit Shah said while speaking of Mamata Banerjee's provocation.

Mamata Banerjee alleges CRPF working in BJP's favour

Speaking of Mamata Banerjee's allegations that Central Forces are working in BJP's favour, BJP MP Arjun Singh said that Mamata Banerjee has seen that she is getting defeated so she is trying her best to pin the blame on Central Forces.

Arjun Singh also added, "She (Mamata) will also lodge an FIR through a woman against the Central Forces. This will also happen. It is all being orchestrated by her as she can see her defeat. But this drama will not reap any fruits."

Responding to Arjun Singh's statement, TMC MP Saugata Roy reiterated TMC's demand for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Election Commission has banned the entry of political leaders in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. Four West Bengal elections is through with four phases of the elections, while Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

