Mamata Banerjee Punches Hole In Oppn Unity Ahead Of 2024 Polls; Says 'Will Fight Alone'

In a big jolt to "Opposition unity", Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declared that her party will contest the 2024 general elections "alone with people's support".

"In 2024, we will see an alliance between Trinamool and the people. We will not go with any of the other political parties. We will fight alone with people’s support. Those who want to defeat BJP, I believe they will vote for us," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo's remark came after the party's defeat in West Bengal's Sagardighi by-poll and the Tripura assembly elections. Notably, the joint candidate of Left-Congress-- Bayron Biswas won the Sagardighi by-poll by a margin of 22,986 votes and in Tripura, TMC failed to get any seat.

CM Mamata lashed out at Congress and Left over the loss in Sagardighi and accused them of having an unholy alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "We have lost the Sagardighi by-polls, but I do not blame anyone for the defeat. In democratic elections, there can be some minus and plus. However, there is an ‘unholy alliance’ between the Congress, Left, and BJP, which we strongly condemn," the Bengal CM said.

'This is unfortunate, but also a lesson for us': Mamata Banerjee

The TMC chief claimed that the saffron party's vote share was shifted to the Congress-Left alliance, adding that the Congress and Left parties should not call themselves "anti-BJP".

Banerjee said, "I would like to congratulate Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He has already mentioned that BJP and CPI(M) are helping Congress. I would like to thank him for telling the truth that Congress has done a ‘setting’ with BJP If there are unholy alliances, how will Congress fight with BJP? How will the Left fight the BJP? If they want to defeat Mamata Banerjee with the help of the BJP, then how are they claiming to be anti-BJP?”

"This is unfortunate but it is also a lesson for us that we should not listen to CPI(M) or Congress. The ones that work with BJP, we cannot ally with them. I do not blame the people for Trinamool’s loss, I blame the use of communal cards. I blame ‘hate politics', and I blame the ‘unholy alliance’," she added.

Speaking on going solo for the 2024 elections, she said, "We have done that in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, we will do it again. There is no need to worry as we will work even harder now."

