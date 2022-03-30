Mamata Banerjee Reaching Out To Oppn To Escape Scrutiny In Birbhum Massacre: Congress

Snubbing Mamata Banerjee's outreach to the opposition, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the West Bengal Chief Minister. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chowdhury flagged the inconsistent stance of TMC vis-à-vis Congress and BJP. He was indirectly referring to the Mamata Banerjee-led party's decision to contest the Assembly election in Goa which resulted in a split in the opposition votes. Moreover, Congress alleged that the West Bengal CM was seeking help from the opposition to escape the scrutiny of her party's role in the Birbhum massacre.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "I have doubts on Mamata Banerjee's credibility. Sometimes she says that everyone should fight together against BJP, sometimes she says that everyone should fight against BJP and Congress. Sometimes, she says that the Congress party should be finished. So, it is very necessary to ascertain her real intention because her statement changes from morning to evening."

The Congress parliamentarian added, "Our purpose in going to the High Court was to demand a court-monitored CBI probe to gather proof in the Birbhum violence case, catch the culprits and ensure that they get strict punishment. I feel Didi is getting scared as she is entangled in the Birbhum massacre. To escape this, she wants to call everyone. This might be a strategy. On one hand, she wants everyone to unite against BJP and on the other hand, she scares CBI on its inquiry. She threatened to start an agitation (against) CBI. Why couldn't the Bengal government arrest the culprits of the Birbhum massacre?"

WB CM alleges 'misuse' of central agencies

On March 27, Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite for ousting the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As per the letter officially released by TMC, the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Banerjee stressed, "Central agencies are jolted into action just when elections are around the corner. It is amply clear that BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance. We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch-hunt".

The CM's criticism of the Central agencies came at a juncture when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been grilled by the ED in the illegal coal mining case.