Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Speak At Netaji Event After Crowds Raise 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, walked off the dais at Kolkata's Victoria memorial where the Centre's Parakram Divas celebrations - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary were held. On being called to address the crowds ahead of PM Modi's speech, Banerjee was met with loud calls of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Terming it an insult to the invitee, she refused to speak at the event as a mark of protest.

Mamata: 'Not good to insult invitee'

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

Desh Nayak Vs Parakram Diwas

The BJP and Trinamool are currently embroiled in a battle to claim Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre announced its move ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. These moves come ahead of Bengal polls in April-May.

Meanwhile, the Mamata government has announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It has also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, build an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. Opposing the Centre's 'Parakram Diwas' announcement, CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?," adding "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?".

