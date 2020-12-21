Mamata Banerjee Reiterates Opposition To CAA; Says 'BJP Can't Decide People's Fate'

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took umbrage at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act. A day earlier, Shah said in Birbhum, "Rules of CAA are yet to be framed. Due to Coronavirus, such a massive drive cannot be undertaken and hence after inoculation, we will think about it". Terming BJP leaders as 'cheaters', Banerjee contended that the JP Nadda-led party can do anything for politics.

Addressing the media, she reiterated TMC's opposition to the CAA. Citing the example of refugee colonies, the WB CM asserted that all people of West Bengal are the citizens of India. Dismissing the notion that there is a temporary freeze on the implementation of the CAA, Banerjee made it clear that her party shall continue the fight to ensure that no one is thrown out of India. On January 27 earlier this year, the state Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "BJP is a 'cheatingbaaz' party. The politics of BJP leaders is- for politics, they can do anything. They can say anything. And they can say all garbage of lies. When they passed the CAA, from that time we are opposing. And I say that every citizen of this country is a citizen of this country."

"We have recognised all the refugee colonies. All my Bengal people are recognised people. They (BJP) cannot decide the fate of the citizens. Let them decide their own fate. We are against this, we are against NPR and we are against NRC. Nothing has been withdrawn right now. So, it very much exists. We will fight the battle and not allow anyone to go out of the country," she added.

What is the CAA?

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the CAA was cleared in December 2019. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

Several parties in the North East such as the (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

