Mamata Banerjee Reiterates She & TMC Oppose CAA; 'BJP Playing Game Ahead Of Gujarat Polls'

After Suvendu Adhikari predicted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will be implemented in West Bengal soon, following the Ministry of Home Affairs' order pertaining to citizenship on October 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, November 2, reiterated that she and her party TMC oppose the CAA and that such predictions are being made by the BJP due to the upcoming Gujarat elections. The West Bengal CM has been vocal against the CAA ever since it was passed in Parliament in 2019.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee said, "We are totally against this and we oppose CAA, they are playing this game because of the Gujarat elections."

Mamata Banerjee was seen leading protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the year 2019, soon after it was passed. She has led quite a few protest marches and has given speech after speech to put forward the points about what she claims is the unjust nature of the NRC and CAA. She has also called for all opposition parties across the nation to come together against the CAA and the NRC.

What is CAA?

This comes two days after the Central Government decided to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and currently living in two districts of Gujarat under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The move to grant citizenship under the Citizenship Act, of 1955 and not the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, of 2019 (CAA) bears significance. The CAA also provides for granting Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but as the rules under the Act have not been framed by the government yet, no one so far could be granted citizenship under it.

In January 2020, the home ministry notified that the Act would come into force from January 10, 2020, but it later requested the parliamentary committees in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to give it some more time to implement rules as the country was going through its worst ever health crisis due to the COVID pandemic.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI