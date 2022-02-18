Mamata Banerjee Rejigs TMC Working Committee; Abhishek Remains Party's General Secretary

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo reshuffled her working committee on February 18. The major decision from the rejig was that Mamata Banerjee's nephew has been handed over the responsibility of being the deputy of Mamata Banerjee.

New working committee

A meeting was held at Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence post TMC winning the recently concluded local body elections in four major cities. After the meeting, the reshuffled National Working Committee was announced. Abhishek Banerjee was handed the post of the All India General Secretary of TMC.

Veteran leader Yashwant Sinha will be one of the three vice presidents for TMC. Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya have also been appointed as the party's Vice Presidents.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has been appointed as the assistant spokesperson of the party in Lok Sabha. Sushmita Dev and ex-CM of Assam Mukul Sangma who recently joined the party after leaving Congress, have been handed over the responsibilies in North East. Sports Minister of Bengal, Anoop Biswas has been named as the Treasurer and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim will be the in-charge of coordination between party president Mamata Banerjee and the National Working Committee.

The decision to change the committee came after an increase in tensions within the party between supporters of Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee. A week ago, amid growing tension, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had dissolved all the posts of the party including the post of national general secretary, which Abhishek Banerjee was holding since June after the magnanimous victory over BJP in the Bengal assembly polls.

Here's TMC's reshuffled Working Committee list

Abhishek Banerjee - National General Secretary

Chandrima Bhattacharya - Vice President

Subrata Bakshi - Vice President

Yashwant Sinha - Vice President

Anroop Biswas - Treasurer

Firhad Hakim - Coordinator

Sukhendhu Shekhar Roy - national spokesperson and spokesperson in rajya sabha

Kakali Gosh Dastidar - spokesperson in Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra - assistant spokesperson in Lok Sabha

Partha Chatterjee - secretary general of WB unit

Sushmita Devi - Northeast in-charge

Mukul Sangma - Northeast in-charge

Subal Bhowmi - Northeast in-charge

Luizinho Felerio - Goa in-charge